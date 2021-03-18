PESHAWAR – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Capt (r) Safdar Awan was attacked with eggs when he arrived at the Peshawar High Court (LHC) for a hearing on Thursday.

Capt (r) Safdar Awan, spouse of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, appeared before the court in a pre-arrest bail matter. When he came out of the court premises, some unidentified people hurled eggs at him, luckily he survived the attack. Following the attack, Safdar picked up a stick and ran after the attackers but they managed to flee the scene.

... and it continues pic.twitter.com/FDzCE9cPNd — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) March 18, 2021

Earlier on March 15, workers of the opposition party threw eggs and ink at Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill, ahead of his appearance at the Lahore High Court (LHC).