Capt Safdar attacked with eggs outside Peshawar High Court
Web Desk
03:07 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Capt Safdar attacked with eggs outside Peshawar High Court
Share

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Capt (r) Safdar Awan was attacked with eggs when he arrived at the Peshawar High Court (LHC) for a hearing on Thursday.

Capt (r) Safdar Awan, spouse of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, appeared before the court in a pre-arrest bail matter. When he came out of the court premises, some unidentified people hurled eggs at him, luckily he survived the attack. Following the attack, Safdar picked up a stick and ran after the attackers but they managed to flee the scene. 

Earlier on March 15, workers of the opposition party threw eggs and ink at Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill, ahead of his appearance at the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Watch: PTI's Shahbaz Gill hit by 'PML-N' ink, ... 02:56 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill came under an attack reportedly by the workers of ...

More From This Category
Minor boy spotted driving car on busy road in ...
03:39 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
‘National security not solely a function of the ...
01:50 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Lahore court directs to book Babar Azam for ...
01:14 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Day: Sindh announces public holiday on ...
12:19 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
NAB summons Maryam Nawaz in illegal land transfer ...
11:55 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
Naya Pakistan Housing – PM Imran allots 1,500 ...
11:21 AM | 18 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Queen of spades’ — Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgic stuns in latest photoshoot
11:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr