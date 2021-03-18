Minor boy spotted driving car on busy road in Lahore (VIDEO)
LAHORE – In another case of underage driving, a minor boy was spotted driving a sedan on the roads of Punjab capital.
The underage driver was reportedly cruising through Lahore’s Canal Road from Mughalpura to Harbanspura, one of the busiest highways in the metropolitan city.
The footage of this incident was captured by a passing vehicle in which another man was spotted on the front passenger seat watching the minor driving the vehicle.
It is to be noted that the child was not stopped despite the presence of a number of wardens and police checkpoints along the way.
Earlier in January, a minor boy was spotted driving a Land Cruiser on Bosan Road, Multan’s busiest road.
