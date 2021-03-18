Abdullah Qureshi and wife Sadia welcome first baby
03:59 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Abdullah Qureshi and wife Sadia welcome first baby
Pakistani singer Abdullah Qureshi and his wife Sadia Subhan have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Fasana crooner introduced his little bundle of joy with an adorable picture.

"16.03.21 Allah ke fazl-o-karam se Jahaan A. Qureshi dunya main pohanch chuki hai. Alhamdulillah! [By the grace of Allah Jahaan A. Quresi has arrived in this world]" he captioned the post. 

 

Comments of congratulatory messages poured under his Instagram post with friends and fans showering love on the newborn.

Back in February 2019, Abdullah tied the knot with Saadia Subhan in a beautiful ceremony in Islamabad.

On the work front, Qureshi gained recognition from his covers on YouTube and has now established a successful career in the music industry.

