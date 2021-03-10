Pakistan speedster Umar Gul blessed with a baby girl
LAHORE – Pakistan’s former cricketer and current bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators has been blessed with a baby girl, the cricketer announced Tuesday.

Sharing the news with fans, the 36-year-old wrote, Allah has blessed us again with his Rehmah! Baby Zainab is finally home. The newborn and mother are both in good health. May Allah bless her with a long and healthy life. Keep our family in your prayers. The speedster also added a hashtag of #babygirl in the post.

Gul married a Dubai-based physician in October 2010. Their first daughter, Rehab Umar, was born in May 2012. The couple also has a son.

Earlier in October 2020, Gul announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The Yorker specialist was in tears while walking through the guard of honour.

He played 130 ODIs (for 179 wickets) and 47 Tests (for 163 wickets). The speedster proved himself to be an all-format bowler as he rose through the inception of the T20Is. In 60 outings for Pakistan, he picked up 85 wickets at an economy of 7.19.

