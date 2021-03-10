Pakistan speedster Umar Gul blessed with a baby girl
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan’s former cricketer and current bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators has been blessed with a baby girl, the cricketer announced Tuesday.
Sharing the news with fans, the 36-year-old wrote, Allah has blessed us again with his Rehmah! Baby Zainab is finally home. The newborn and mother are both in good health. May Allah bless her with a long and healthy life. Keep our family in your prayers. The speedster also added a hashtag of #babygirl in the post.
Allah has blessed us again with his Rehmah! Baby Zainab is finally home and baby and Mama are both in good health. May Allah bless her with a long and healthy life, full of love n blessings. Ameen. Keep our family in ur duas #babygirl— Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) March 9, 2021
Gul married a Dubai-based physician in October 2010. Their first daughter, Rehab Umar, was born in May 2012. The couple also has a son.
Earlier in October 2020, Gul announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The Yorker specialist was in tears while walking through the guard of honour.
He played 130 ODIs (for 179 wickets) and 47 Tests (for 163 wickets). The speedster proved himself to be an all-format bowler as he rose through the inception of the T20Is. In 60 outings for Pakistan, he picked up 85 wickets at an economy of 7.19.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl 03:58 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed a new member in their family on ...
- OPPO A15s launched in Pakistan, price, specifications and features12:21 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
- 'No one sleeps hungry’: PM Imran to launch mobile food van ...12:20 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan speedster Umar Gul blessed with a baby girl11:42 AM | 10 Mar, 2021
- Queen breaks silence on Meghan and Harry’s racism accusations11:12 AM | 10 Mar, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-10-Updated ...10:55 AM | 10 Mar, 2021
- Women’s Awards 2021 – 6th Sense celebrates Women's Day at Punjab ...08:12 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- ‘Historic step’ – Bangladesh gets its first transgender news ...04:16 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates the leading lady of her life this Women's Day05:30 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021