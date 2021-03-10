OPPO A15s launched in Pakistan, price, specifications and features
Web Desk
12:21 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
OPPO A15s launched in Pakistan, price, specifications and features
Share

LAHORE - OPPO has launched its latest OPPO A15s in Pakistan. Designed with bigger storage and a large screen, OPPO A15s enables users to enjoy entertainment without restriction.

Coming for PKR 25,999, the smartphone will be available in two colors fancy white and dynamic black.

Under the hood, OPPO A15s boasts a bigger storage capacity, along with a high capacity 4230mAh battery to suit your needs.

With a stylish look that’s thin, sleek, and sits comfortably in your hand, OPPO A15s boasts an immersive 6.52-inch screen that’s easy on the eye for a comfortable viewing experience. For photography buffs, OPPO A15s is packed with AI Triple Cameras to help you capture clear shots instantly without extra effort.

 All five colors will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. OPPO A15s will be available for purchase at OPPO’s official website and in the market.

More From This Category
TECNO treats fans with Cricket Ka Junoon ...
07:35 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Pakistani student wins Young Scientist Award 2021 ...
05:46 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Punjab Police introduce app to monitor FIR ...
03:57 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Malala to produce dramas, comedies, documentaries ...
02:54 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
OPPO F19 Pro to launch soon – Here is a sneak ...
06:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Netflix introduces 'Fast Laughs' for quick ...
10:57 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alia Bhatt undergoes COVID-19 testing after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tests positive
07:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr