04:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
A movie banned in Pakistan has bagged two awards at Asian World Film Festival
Zindagi Tamasha – a bilingual masterpiece shot in Lahore by Sarmad Khoosat was banned and censored in Pakistan but is making waves globally.

Bagging accolades internationally, lately the movie has won the Best Film and Best Actor award at the Asian World Film Festival.

While Khoosat's film may not have seen the light of day in its country, leading actor Arif Hassan who essayed Rahat Khawaja in Zindagi Tamasha bagged the top prize at the 6th Annual Asian World Film Festival.

The event held virtually on March 15, saw 40 films from over 20 participating countries that were presented during the six-day Festival.

"I am overwhelmed by the recognition this film of ours has received internationally," Hassan said while accepting his award. "I am extremely grateful to our director Sarmad Khoosat whose dedication to the film was unparalleled. It's about time we start telling stories that are unique to the Asian culture. There are so many stories that remain untold by the mainstream media."

Pakistani writer Muhammad Hanif congratulated, “Congratulations to makers of Zindagi Tamasha. Not tagging them as still scared for them. Not saying [expletive] to those who stopped its release cos still scared of them,” he wrote.

Directed and co-produced by Sarmad Khoosat and his sister Kanwal Khoosat written by Nirmal Bano, Zindagi Tamasha features an ensemble cast of Arif Hassan, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz and Ali Kureshi.

The crux of the film is based on the intimate lives of a family residing in old Lahore, Punjab and scorching political commentary. Realistic portrayals in a backdrop of holy celebration, the trailer and teasers were promising.

