What does Virat and Anushka’s baby boy’s name mean?

The world of cricket and Bollywood erupted in joy as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the power couple affectionately known as "Virushka," announced the arrival of their baby boy, "Akaay." Beyond the mere news, lies a story woven with love, cultural connections, and the anticipation of a future filled with giggles and growing pains.
In a message brimming with tenderness, Kohli proclaimed, "With hearts overflowing with happiness, we welcome our baby boy Akaay into this world!" This exciting addition follows close on the heels of their daughter, Vamika, and marks a new chapter in their beautiful journey as parents. Their request for blessings and privacy resonates deeply, allowing them to cherish this intimate moment as a family.
But what truly sets "Akaay" apart is its rich tapestry of meaning. In Sanskrit, it echoes the profound concept of "Nirakaar," signifying the formless and eternal. It speaks of resilience and immortality, a name that carries its silent prayer for the little one's well-being. Interestingly, the name also finds its roots in Turkish, where it translates to the luminous "shining moon," adding a layer of warmth and brilliance to his identity.
Virat and Anushka have a special knack for choosing names that resonate with cultural depth. Their daughter, Vamika, possesses a meaning as beautiful as her name. Perhaps, it's this very intentionality that makes their family moments even more captivating for their fans.
The news ignited a wildfire of love and congratulations across social media. Fans, celebrities, and well-wishers from every corner of the globe extended their heartfelt wishes. While everyone eagerly awaits a glimpse of the little one, the couple's request for privacy is respected. After all, the early days of parenthood are a precious treasure, to be savored before sharing with the world.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.