What does Virat and Anushka’s baby boy’s name mean?

Web Desk
07:57 PM | 22 Feb, 2024
The world of cricket and Bollywood erupted in joy as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the power couple affectionately known as "Virushka," announced the arrival of their baby boy, "Akaay." Beyond the mere news, lies a story woven with love, cultural connections, and the anticipation of a future filled with giggles and growing pains.

In a message brimming with tenderness, Kohli proclaimed, "With hearts overflowing with happiness, we welcome our baby boy Akaay into this world!" This exciting addition follows close on the heels of their daughter, Vamika, and marks a new chapter in their beautiful journey as parents. Their request for blessings and privacy resonates deeply, allowing them to cherish this intimate moment as a family.

But what truly sets "Akaay" apart is its rich tapestry of meaning. In Sanskrit, it echoes the profound concept of "Nirakaar," signifying the formless and eternal. It speaks of resilience and immortality, a name that carries its silent prayer for the little one's well-being. Interestingly, the name also finds its roots in Turkish, where it translates to the luminous "shining moon," adding a layer of warmth and brilliance to his identity.

Virat and Anushka have a special knack for choosing names that resonate with cultural depth. Their daughter, Vamika, possesses a meaning as beautiful as her name. Perhaps, it's this very intentionality that makes their family moments even more captivating for their fans.

The news ignited a wildfire of love and congratulations across social media. Fans, celebrities, and well-wishers from every corner of the globe extended their heartfelt wishes. While everyone eagerly awaits a glimpse of the little one, the couple's request for privacy is respected. After all, the early days of parenthood are a precious treasure, to be savored before sharing with the world.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome second child

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

10:19 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

11:39 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

