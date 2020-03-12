First Turkish film to release in Pakistani cinemas on 13th March
The film is the Turkish adaptation of a Korean film of the same name.
Share
LAHORE - An upcoming Turkish film, Miracle in Cell No 7 is all set to release all across Pakistan on March 13.
It is going to be the first Turkish language film to be screened across the country, released under the banner of HKC Entertainment. The distribution company plans on screening the film in 45 cinema houses.
Based upon the story of a mentally-ill father, who is wrongly accused of murder and his young daughter. Mehmet’s life is turned upside down when he is sentenced to the death penalty for a crime he didn’t commit.
The story follows we follow how he befriends fellow inmates in the prison cell named 7 and who help him reach out his daughter,
It is directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin and stars Aras Bulut Iynemli, Nisa Sofiya Aksongur, and Deniz Baysal.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- KP cabinet holds emergency meeting today over coronavirus threat09:59 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
- NSC to discuss steps to prevent coronavirus outbreak today09:02 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus fear: Sindh decides to close schools upto May 31 for ...08:33 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
- 179,000 Pakistani pilgrims to perform Hajj 202008:48 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: PSL matches to be played without spectators in Karachi08:39 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on March 14, 202002:25 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Are Humaima Malick, Dua Malik quitting showbiz industry?02:07 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly kick off wedding festivities01:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019