Hania Aamir is all smiles in latest viral pictures

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks. With her perfect acting skills, the 24-year-old always stands out with her bubbly persona.

The Mere Humsafar actor has cemented her position in the industry within a short span of time and she has also been labelled as a lookalike of Bollywood leading lady Alia Bhatt.

This time around, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star shared pretty photos of herself, leaving her massive fan following awestruck with her beauty and dazzling smile.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat.