Haroon Kadwani wins hearts with latest video

04:54 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Haroon Kadwani wins hearts with latest video
Source: Haroon Kadwani (Instagram)
Share

Rising star Haroon Kadwani is taking big strides in the entertainment industry with his power pack performances, dapper style, and handsome looks.

The Ruposh actor seems to maintain his charismatic aura be it onscreen on offscreen. Lately, he blessed his fan's feed with some of his clicks showing off his vacation style.

Winning hearts, Haroon was spotted on big brother duty as he carried his little brother Rayyan Kadwani around during a rainy day abroad. The aforementioned adorable video has gone viral and is stealing hearts.

On the work front, Haroon Kadwani made his small-screen debut back in 2017. He is the son of acclaimed producer Abdullah Kadwani who has produced some of GEO’s biggest dramas. 

Fans smitten by Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah's ... 10:29 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

Aesthetically pleasing execution of ARY Digital’s drama serial Habs is winning hearts of the TV viewers. Lead ...

More From This Category
Sana Javed delights fans with stunning pictures
05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir is all smiles in latest viral pictures
04:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Pakistani stars celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s ...
03:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Here's the first teaser for web series on Fatima ...
06:24 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Usman Mukhtar's wife tells why he's disappeared ...
09:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Sakina Samo's directorial debut to hit cinemas ...
03:51 PM | 7 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Javed delights fans with stunning pictures
05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr