Sunita Marshall wins hearts with adorable dance moves

Renowned actress and model, Sunita Marshall, touched the hearts of her adoring fans with an enchanting mother-daughter dance that was beautifully captured during their unforgettable family vacation.

The heartwarming video showcased Sunita and her beloved daughter, Zynah Ahmed, swaying and twirling joyfully to the infectious beats of a peppy K-Pop song called 'Cupid Twins,' all while being surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Satpara Lake in the mesmerizing region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The viral clip not only portrayed the genuine and unbreakable bond she shares with her daughter. The picturesque landscape served as the perfect backdrop for this precious moment.

Supermodel Sunita Marshall and actor Hassan Ahmad have been married for more than a decade now and the audience adores the couple both on and off-screen couple.

On the work front, she has been highly praised for her performance in the popular drama Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3.