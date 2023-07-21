Sunita Marshall wins hearts with adorable dance moves

Renowned actress and model, Sunita Marshall, touched the hearts of her adoring fans with an enchanting mother-daughter dance that was beautifully captured during their unforgettable family vacation.
The heartwarming video showcased Sunita and her beloved daughter, Zynah Ahmed, swaying and twirling joyfully to the infectious beats of a peppy K-Pop song called 'Cupid Twins,' all while being surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Satpara Lake in the mesmerizing region of Gilgit-Baltistan.
The viral clip not only portrayed the genuine and unbreakable bond she shares with her daughter. The picturesque landscape served as the perfect backdrop for this precious moment.
Supermodel Sunita Marshall and actor Hassan Ahmad have been married for more than a decade now and the audience adores the couple both on and off-screen couple.
On the work front, she has been highly praised for her performance in the popular drama Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.9
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Karachi
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Quetta
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Attock
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Multan
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
