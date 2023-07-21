Baby monkey escapes from court in Karachi

KARACHI – An infant monkey managed to escape from a local court in southern port city during the hearing of a case related to illegal capture of the forest animals.
The Sindh Wildlife Department brought 14 monkeys, who were recovered from a passenger bus during a search operation. Police also arrested two suspects, who told that they had captured the monkey from the forests in Charsadda.
The suspects were produced with the recovered monkeys before the court of Additional Sessions judge Shahid Ali Memon. The judge imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the suspects and ordered the police hand over the animals to the zoo.
He also ordered the officials to provide safe and natural atmosphere to the monkeys in accordance with the law.
The 14 monkeys were brought to the court in wooden mango crates. One of them, however, came out and run away. The wildlife department official said that the escaped infant monkey was very small and too active t be easily capture.
The department's team has resumed its rescue operation today to catch the baby monkey at the city court.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.9
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Karachi
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Quetta
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Attock
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Multan
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
