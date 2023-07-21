Baby monkey escapes from court in Karachi

KARACHI – An infant monkey managed to escape from a local court in southern port city during the hearing of a case related to illegal capture of the forest animals.

The Sindh Wildlife Department brought 14 monkeys, who were recovered from a passenger bus during a search operation. Police also arrested two suspects, who told that they had captured the monkey from the forests in Charsadda.

The suspects were produced with the recovered monkeys before the court of Additional Sessions judge Shahid Ali Memon. The judge imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the suspects and ordered the police hand over the animals to the zoo.

He also ordered the officials to provide safe and natural atmosphere to the monkeys in accordance with the law.

The 14 monkeys were brought to the court in wooden mango crates. One of them, however, came out and run away. The wildlife department official said that the escaped infant monkey was very small and too active t be easily capture.

The department's team has resumed its rescue operation today to catch the baby monkey at the city court.