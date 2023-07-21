Arjun Rampal blessed with baby boy

Arjun Rampal, the renowned actor, has been graced with the joy of fatherhood once again, marking the arrival of his fourth child. With two daughters from his previous marriage to Mehr Jesia and a 4-year-old son, Arik, from his current relationship with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, the actor's family has grown and flourished with love.

On a delightful Thursday, the parents welcomed their second child together, a beautiful baby boy, adding another precious member to their loving family. The news came shortly after celebrating their elder son Arik's fourth birthday, making the occasion even more special and heartwarming.

Rampal shared the exciting announcement on Instagram, revealing a heartwarming image of a towel with the words 'Hello world' and Winnie-the-Pooh, symbolizing the arrival of their new bundle of joy. The proud father expressed his gratitude to the incredible team of doctors and nurses who played a vital role in the safe delivery of their baby boy, ensuring that both mother and son were doing well.

"My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023"

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in The Final Call, a web series.