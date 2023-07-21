Firdous Jamal's son updates fans about his father's surgery

Firdous Jamal, a highly acclaimed Pakistani actor with a remarkable portfolio in television, theatre, and films, has earned widespread recognition and admiration for his exceptional talent.
His contributions to the entertainment industry have been nothing short of phenomenal, with several hit serials such as "Waris," "Manchalay Ka Sauda," "Sayebaan Seeshey Ka," "Anaa," and "Pyare Afzal" catapulting him to stardom.
The actor's legacy extends beyond his own achievements, as his sons, Bazil Firdous and Hamza Firdous, have also become well-known personalities in their own right. However, in December 2022, the family faced a challenging time as they shared the heartbreaking news of Jamal's cancer diagnosis. Since then, Bazil has been diligently sharing videos of his father and offering updates about his health and ongoing treatment, keeping fans informed and united in their support and prayers.
Recently, Jamal's son, Bazil Firdous, took to his Tiktok account to provide an update on his father's condition, seeking prayers from well-wishers and expressing his heartfelt wish for his beloved father to lead a long and healthy life. The post reassured everyone that the surgery had been successful, and he remained in good spirits both before and after the procedure. It is heartwarming to witness the unwavering unity and support displayed by the entire family during this trying period.
@bazilfirdous Meray Walid ko Apni Dua mein Yaad rakhain…Allah Pak Sehat wali zindgi day… #firdousjamal #zahidqureshi #bazilfirdous #trending #viralvideo #cancerfighter #foryou #lifeofbazil #viraltiktok ♬ original sound - waqar Ali Ansari
@bazilfirdous Alhumdulila Daddy Has started walking after Surgery… Dua ki darkhast hai… #firdousjamal #bazilfirdous #trending #viralvideo #cancerfighter #foryou #lifeofbazil #viraltiktok #viral #foryoupage ♬ original sound - waqar Ali Ansari
@bazilfirdous App Sub ki Duaon say Bht Improvemnt arahi hai Sehat mein… #firdousjamal #bazilfirdous #trending #dad #viralvideo #cancerfighter #foryou #lifeofbazil #viraltiktok #viral #foryoupage ♬ original sound - waqar Ali Ansari
There was an outpour of love and support from fans and loved ones in the comment section.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.9
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Karachi
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Quetta
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Attock
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Multan
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.