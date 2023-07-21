Firdous Jamal's son updates fans about his father's surgery

Firdous Jamal, a highly acclaimed Pakistani actor with a remarkable portfolio in television, theatre, and films, has earned widespread recognition and admiration for his exceptional talent.

His contributions to the entertainment industry have been nothing short of phenomenal, with several hit serials such as "Waris," "Manchalay Ka Sauda," "Sayebaan Seeshey Ka," "Anaa," and "Pyare Afzal" catapulting him to stardom.

The actor's legacy extends beyond his own achievements, as his sons, Bazil Firdous and Hamza Firdous, have also become well-known personalities in their own right. However, in December 2022, the family faced a challenging time as they shared the heartbreaking news of Jamal's cancer diagnosis. Since then, Bazil has been diligently sharing videos of his father and offering updates about his health and ongoing treatment, keeping fans informed and united in their support and prayers.

Recently, Jamal's son, Bazil Firdous, took to his Tiktok account to provide an update on his father's condition, seeking prayers from well-wishers and expressing his heartfelt wish for his beloved father to lead a long and healthy life. The post reassured everyone that the surgery had been successful, and he remained in good spirits both before and after the procedure. It is heartwarming to witness the unwavering unity and support displayed by the entire family during this trying period.

There was an outpour of love and support from fans and loved ones in the comment section.