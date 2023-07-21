Search

Dolphin Forces launched in Islamabad to ensure peace

05:50 PM | 21 Jul, 2023
Dolphin Forces launched in Islamabad to ensure peace
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday inaugurated Islamabad Dolphin Force in order to provide better security to citizens of the capital city.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the new force had been established in view of increasing street crimes. He said the prime minister has allocated special funds for the force.

Rana Sanaullah said Islamabad Dolphin Force will play a pivotal role in controlling street crimes in the capital city.

He congratulated the Inspector General Islamabad Police Akbar Nasir Khan and other relevant officials for establishing the force.

Later, the minister took to Twitter and stated: “Had the honour of inaugurating ISB Dolphin Force today, which will help to curb the rate of street crimes, ensuring peace in the city. I heartily cong”.

 “IG ISB Police & other officials for completing this initiative, for which PM himself allocated funds, in a short period of time,” he said.

