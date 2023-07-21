Search

Ammy Virk all praise for Nauman Ijaz

Web Desk 05:54 PM | 21 Jul, 2023
Ammy Virk all praise for Nauman Ijaz
Source: Instagram

Parizaad, the blockbuster Pakistani television serial of 2021 and 2022, captivated audiences with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances. Aired on the popular Hum Television Network, this drama received immense adoration from fans who were particularly enthralled by Ahmed Ali Akbar's impeccable portrayal of the main lead character, Parizaad.

The character is an average-looking guy with a dark complexion who faced life's challenges with extraordinary courage and wit. His portrayal brought authenticity and depth to the character that left audiences spellbound, and Punjabi influencer Ammy Virk was no exception.

Virk took to his Instagram story and lauded Nauman Ijaz's exceptional acting prowess, expressing his admiration for the actor's ability to embody the nuances of his character's personality with such finesse and dedication.

"Saab one of the great actors" was the caption accompanied by a screenshot of the veteran actor on screen.

Ijaz's latest project Mr. and Mrs. Shameem received many accolades for its complex and unconventional character portrayal. 

Nauman Ijaz shows PDA for wife on her birthday

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

