Did Alishbah Anjum and Affan Malik part ways?

The world of Pakistani TikTok stars witnessed another twist as the engagement of Alishbah Anjum, the popular sister of Jannat Mirza, came to an unexpected end.

Amidst much celebration and excitement, their engagement had taken the internet by storm. However, recent developments left their fans perplexed as the two have unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculations about the status of their relationship and deleted posts of each other.

Amidst the mounting curiosity, a concerned fan directly approached Malik on one of his posts, seeking clarity on the matter. In response, he confirmed the unfortunate news, stating that the engagement between him and Anjum has indeed come to an end.

As the news spread like wildfire across the internet, fans expressed their support and sympathy for the duo, hoping for their happiness and well-being despite the unexpected turn of events. Anjum has yet to confirm the news.