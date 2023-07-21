Did Alishbah Anjum and Affan Malik part ways?

The world of Pakistani TikTok stars witnessed another twist as the engagement of Alishbah Anjum, the popular sister of Jannat Mirza, came to an unexpected end.
Amidst much celebration and excitement, their engagement had taken the internet by storm. However, recent developments left their fans perplexed as the two have unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculations about the status of their relationship and deleted posts of each other.
Amidst the mounting curiosity, a concerned fan directly approached Malik on one of his posts, seeking clarity on the matter. In response, he confirmed the unfortunate news, stating that the engagement between him and Anjum has indeed come to an end.
As the news spread like wildfire across the internet, fans expressed their support and sympathy for the duo, hoping for their happiness and well-being despite the unexpected turn of events. Anjum has yet to confirm the news.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.9
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Karachi
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Quetta
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Attock
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Multan
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
