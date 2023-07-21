Search

PM Shehbaz forms committee to discuss caretaker setup as NA tenure ends next month

07:22 PM | 21 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a five-member committee to finalise the matters related to the caretaker setup as the tenure of the current National Assembly ends next month.  

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and PML-N stalwart Ayaz Sadiq have been named as member of committee.

The committee would hold talks with coalition partners, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) to finalise the matters.

PM Shehbaz has also asked the ruling partners to form their dialogue committees to decide the matters to ensure the smooth transfer of powers.

Earlier this month, the premier also announced that the ruling coalition will hand over powers to the caretaker setup in August 2023.

A day earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that it was fully ready to hold general elections in the country, adding that four months will be required to complete the delimitation process.

