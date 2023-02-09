Alishba Anjum stuns fans in a black saree

Alishba Anjum, a rising sensation in the fashion and social media realm, has garnered widespread attention with her recent Instagram video.

Hailing from Pakistan, this young model, TikToker, and influential social media figure has been creating a buzz in the fashion and beauty industry with her alluring appearance and charming demeanour.

In her latest post, Anjum radiates sophistication and style as she models a beautiful black ensemble from Shehmina's Wardrobe, captured flawlessly by Ahmad Mahmood Photography.

This outfit perfectly showcases her refined fashion sense, with its flattering silhouette accentuating her curves and enhancing her captivating beauty. The black ensemble is a stunning display of grace and elegance, leaving her look nothing short of breathtaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

Her video elicited an outpouring of admiration from her fans and followers, who were quick to shower her with compliments on her stunning appearance and magnificent outfit.