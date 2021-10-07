Game of Thrones drops trailer of spin-off House Of The Dragon

The Games of Thrones fandom is ecstatic as the much-awaited trailer for the show's upcoming spin-off House Of The Dragon has been released by HBO. The following trailer has been released two years after the Game of Thrones finale.

Needless to say, GOT’s abrupt conclusion had left its massive audience infuriated and disappointed but now it seems that the recent release is proving to be a beacon of hope.

The beguiling spin-off House Of The Dragon promises a memorable adventure with blood soaking visuals and tantalizing loot at the history of the fearsome House Targaryen.

Set against the backdrop of the ancient era two centuries ago before Game of Thrones, the ensemble cast includes Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, and Gavin Spokes.

The English actress Emily Carey will play the young Alicent Hightower. As the fan’s expectations have skyrocketed, the roller coaster worthy trailer promises a bigger and better storyline and the audience is definitely expecting it to live up to the hype of its predecessor.

Game of Thrones is based on the well-known books by George R.R. Martin. The show aired in 2011 and ran for eight seasons till 2019.