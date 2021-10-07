Aryan Khan bursts into tears after meeting Shah Rukh Khan in NCB's custody
02:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Aryan Khan bursts into tears after meeting Shah Rukh Khan in NCB's custody
The arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been the talk of the town lately. The superstar’s eldest son is currently in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau. 

The recent development is that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor sought NCB’s permission to meet his son. As per the reports, Aryan became very emotional after meeting his father Shah Rukh Khan for the first time ever since his arrest. 

The 23-year-old, who along with multiple others, was arrested after found to be in possession of drugs, remains in the custody of the NCB till October 7.

Sources have revealed that he has been a consumer of drugs for the past four years. In addition, some reports claim that he was crying "inconsolably" during NCB's interrogation.

Meanwhile, fellow celebrities from the entertainment vicinity have extended their support to SRK. Khan’s massive fan following has also been super supportive with multiple Twitter trends.

Earlier, the NCB raided a cruise liner hosting a party. According to Filmfare, the Indian federal law enforcement and intelligence agency discovered allegedly illegal drugs on board.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan confesses to ...

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has confessed to taking drugs for four years before the ...

