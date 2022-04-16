Jemima Goldsmith reacts to planned protests outside her London residence
Web Desk
08:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Jemima Goldsmith reacts to planned protests outside her London residence
Source: Twitter
Share

PTI chairman Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith has also come under the wrath of escalating tension in the political arena of the country.

The 48-year-old recently took to her Twitter handle and expressed her concerns regarding the ongoing protests outside her London residence.

The supporters of her former husband’s political rivals have started targeting Jemima and Imran's children with anti-Semitic slurs. Goldsmith says that the protest makes her feel like she is in Lahore in the 90s.

“Protest outside my house, targeting my children, anti-Semitic abuse on social media... It’s almost like I’m back in the 90s Lahore,” she tweeted with #PuranaPakistan.

The protest is being planned by supporters of Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister who has been living in London since 2020. The April 17 protest appears to be a tit-for-tat to frequent protests outside Sharif’s London residence by PTI supporters.

Moreover, the former PM's ex-wife has clarified that she has nothing to do with Pakistan's politics, her ex-husband Imran Khan or his party PTI. 

Some also tried to give her a reality check and re-tweeted her earlier messages on social media handles.

"Does expressing a political opinion in the past mean I should be targeted with racist abuse and have my home address published on social media? Does it mean my children- who have never commented on Pakistani politics should be targeted too?", she hit back.

Earlier, the daughter of billionaire James Goldsmith converted to Islam for her marriage to Khan but “was constantly attacked as an insincere Muslim, part because of her Jewish grandfather,”.

Khan was married to Jemima from 1995 to 2004 and together they have two children, Qasim and Sulaiman. Later, she moved to London after her divorce where she has been living with her sons.

Jemima Goldsmith’s brother lands in hot waters ... 12:22 PM | 12 Apr, 2022

LONDON – UK Foreign Office Minister for the Pacific and the International Environment Lord Zac Goldsmith faced ...

More From This Category
PTI holds ‘strong power show’ in Karachi today
09:03 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Pakistan summons Afghan chargé d’affaires, ...
08:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Punjab Assembly elects Hamza Shehbaz as chief ...
06:58 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
PTI, PML-Q stage walkout amid chaos in Punjab ...
06:24 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
In phone call, PM Shehbaz and Saudi crown prince ...
05:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Pervaiz Elahi receives injuries as violence mars ...
05:26 PM | 16 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jemima Goldsmith reacts to planned protests outside her London residence
08:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr