Jemima Goldsmith’s brother lands in hot waters for speaking against PM Imran’s ouster
LONDON – UK Foreign Office Minister for the Pacific and the International Environment Lord Zac Goldsmith faced backlash from his government after he spoke in favour of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan after his ouster from the office through no-confidence vote.
Reports said that British PM Boris Johnson’s office slammed the minister for making intervention in Pakistan’s domestic political affairs.
Lord Zac Goldsmith — whose elder sister Jemima Goldsmith is former wife of Imran Khan — in a tweet expressed sadness over the removal of Khan.
“Imran Khan is a good and decent man, one of the least corruptible politicians on the world stage. I have no doubt he will be returned with a big majority in the upcoming elections,” the UK minister wrote.
Sad to see last night’s events in Pakistan.— Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) April 10, 2022
When Johson’s office was asked whether Zac Goldsmith’s statement represents the views of the government, a spokesperson said: “With regard to Pakistan, we respect Pakistan’s democratic system and we would not get into its domestic political affairs. We have longstanding ties with Pakistan and are monitoring developments,” Geo News reported.
He clarified that the Zac Goldsmith’s remarks did not represent the position of the UK government, adding that the Britain will not interfere in Pakistan’s politics.
It is recalled that Imran Khan had supported Zac Goldsmith when he launched a campaign against London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
