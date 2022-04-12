Jemima Goldsmith’s brother lands in hot waters for speaking against PM Imran’s ouster

12:22 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Jemima Goldsmith’s brother lands in hot waters for speaking against PM Imran’s ouster
Source: Zac Goldsmith Instagram/File Photo
Share

LONDON – UK Foreign Office Minister for the Pacific and the International Environment Lord Zac Goldsmith faced backlash from his government after he spoke in favour of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan after his ouster from the office through no-confidence vote.

Reports said that British PM Boris Johnson’s office slammed the minister for making intervention in Pakistan’s domestic political affairs.

Lord Zac Goldsmith — whose elder sister Jemima Goldsmith is former wife of Imran Khan — in a tweet expressed sadness over the removal of Khan.

“Imran Khan is a good and decent man, one of the least corruptible politicians on the world stage. I have no doubt he will be returned with a big majority in the upcoming elections,” the UK minister wrote.

When Johson’s office was asked whether Zac Goldsmith’s statement represents the views of the government, a spokesperson said: “With regard to Pakistan, we respect Pakistan’s democratic system and we would not get into its domestic political affairs. We have longstanding ties with Pakistan and are monitoring developments,” Geo News reported.  

He clarified that the Zac Goldsmith’s remarks did not represent the position of the UK government, adding that the Britain will not interfere in Pakistan’s politics.

It is recalled that Imran Khan had supported Zac Goldsmith when he launched a campaign against London Mayor Sadiq Khan. 

Pakistani PM Imran Khan dismissed through vote of ... 12:20 AM | 10 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Soon after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser resigned from his office, former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz Sharif abolishes Saturday off for govt ...
12:55 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
No-confidence motion submitted against AJK PM ...
11:20 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio drops to ...
10:52 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
Watch: Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour ...
10:01 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
US responds as Shehbaz Sharif elected new ...
09:34 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
Turkish president greets Shehbaz on his election ...
11:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Has Aamir Liaquat divorced third wife Dania Shah?
10:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr