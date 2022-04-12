PM Shehbaz Sharif abolishes Saturday off for govt employees
ISLAMABAD – Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has abolished two weekly offs for government employees in a major administrative decision.
Following the decision, the government offices will work for six days in a week as Saturday off has been revoked.
The decision comes a day after Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan after his predecessor Imran Khan was removed through no-confidence vote.
In his first address in the National Assembly, Sharif announced a host of economic relief measures for the public.
Speaking on the floor of the house, he announced an increase in the minimum wage of public employees, fixing it at Rs25,000 per month effective from April 1st. He also announces an increase of ten percent in salaries and pensions of government workers.
Announcing the revival of the Benazir Income Support Card, Sharif said that the poverty reduction program would be further expanded across Pakistan. Shahbaz mentioned that the happiness of the masses can be seen through economic indicators.
Shehbaz Sharif elected 23rd Prime Minister of ... 04:57 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been elected as the ...
