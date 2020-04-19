#MeAt20: Shehzad Roy, Jemima Goldsmith and other celebs take a trip down memory lane
Share
The internet has gone gaga for the online trend of people posting snaps from when they were 20-years-old - and many celebrities were quick to jump on the bandwagon, too.
There’s nothing like a trip down memory lane. The cringe-worthy, adorable, and memorable moments of our past remind us of our good ol’ days. And thanks to Instagram, even during lockdown, we can relive moments with our friends and family.
Here are some celebs giving us a rush of emotions with the #MeAt20 challenge:
Shehzad Roy:
Just as handsome as he is today!
Khusro bhai kabhi hum bhi #MeAt20 thay https://t.co/OdSUwmALsW pic.twitter.com/DU2X5Px2Dc— Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) April 17, 2020
Jemima Goldsmith:
Our all time lady love.
#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/itSosvdMW3— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 17, 2020
Ali Zafar:
Dashing as always
#MeAt20. PC Lobby. Remember sketching 16-18 hrs continuously everyday...back breaking. Needed to support family & save 4-5 lakhs to be able to record my first music album & video. Took me 5 yrs & “Huqa Pani”- “Channo” was released. Rest is history. Will never forget those times. pic.twitter.com/0mf24518iE— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 18, 2020
Shoaib Akhtar:
Enough pressure & public demand. Here's my #MeAt20.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 18, 2020
1995, Rawalpindi. pic.twitter.com/f1zXS62JL2
Chef and cooking-show host Nigella Lawson:
Can’t find one at 20, so here’s one when I was 23 pic.twitter.com/Jk2qdVdOIO— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) April 16, 2020
Former Manchester United player Robin Van Persie:
I know what you are all going to say, I've not aged a day..right...guys?! 🤣 #MeAt20 #FlashbackFriday @Feyenoord pic.twitter.com/ilf79N80q2— Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) April 17, 2020
Have you shared any picture of yourself when you were in your 20s? Let us know in the comments secion below and stay tuned for more!
-
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 167 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise above ...11:34 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
-
- Modi-led India targeting Muslims to divert backlash over COVID-19 ...10:40 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
- 78,000 farmers registered through Bardana Mobile App10:32 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020