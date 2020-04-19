Sweden’s Princess Sofia joins fight against coronavirus outbreak

Princess Sofia of Sweden is temporarily replacing her tiara with scrubs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the ongoing pandemic continues to impact people around the world, one member of the royalty has come forward to help the ones in need.

After completing an intensive training program online, Princess Sofia has is now a medical assistant at Sophiahemmet Hospital.

The princess, married to Prince Carl Philip, posted a picture on Instagram, wearing her navy blue scrubs, and her new name tag, with “Sofia” printed in all capital letters.

"Last week, I went through a medical education with a major in health, care and care at @sophiahemmet," she revealed to her followers. "Within the framework of the ‘emergency response,' I am now placed in one of the hospital's care units where, together with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including care of patients and cleaning."

According to Pia Hultkrantz, spokeswoman for Sophiahemmet Hospital, the princess won’t directly engage with patients, but will be helping doctors and nurses through kitchen shifts, disinfecting instruments and cleaning.

The mother-of-two, Sofia is the honorary chairman of the Stockholm hospital.

Recently, Sweden reported 13,216 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,400 deaths

