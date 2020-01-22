Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease after a year of health problems.

In an interview with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America," Osbourne and his wife and manager, Sharon, said the rocker was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder last February.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all. I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum," Osbourne, 71, said referring to his Dec. 31, 2018 show in Los Angeles. "Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

Sharon elaborated a little more on Parkin's II, adding it does affect Ozzy's body but is not a death sentence.

"It’s Parkin’s II, which a form of Parkinson’s. There are so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

There's been plenty of speculation about the musician's health since he postponed his concert dates last year.

In the year since his diagnosis, Ozzy has been recovering at home with the help of his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and taking medication for the disease. He will be travelling to Switzerland for further treatment.

Here's wishing the singer a speedy recovery.

