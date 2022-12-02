Birthday wishes pour in for Wahaj Ali
Pakistan’s multi-talented actor Wahaj Ali has turned 34 and celebration posts continue to pour in from celebrities and fans. 

The Ishq Jaleibi star is a versatile actor in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Fans and friends showered Wahaj with love and prayers on his birthday.

Wahaj is one of the brilliant Pakistani actors who holds a significant fan following. He is the new sensation of the decade and has gained a lot of prominence for his role as 'Shariq' in the drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa.

On the work front, Wahaj Ali was recently seen in Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Team Muhafiz.

