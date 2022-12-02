Birthday wishes pour in for Wahaj Ali
Pakistan’s multi-talented actor Wahaj Ali has turned 34 and celebration posts continue to pour in from celebrities and fans.
The Ishq Jaleibi star is a versatile actor in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Fans and friends showered Wahaj with love and prayers on his birthday.
Wahaj is one of the brilliant Pakistani actors who holds a significant fan following. He is the new sensation of the decade and has gained a lot of prominence for his role as 'Shariq' in the drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa.
you say versatility i hear wahaj ali <3#HappyBirthdayWahajAli pic.twitter.com/5Bupe8JvfL— waliya (@waliyasayss) November 30, 2022
1.Dedication on work. 2. No fakeness. 3. Heartspoken Nature. 4. Always speaking the truth. 5. Positive attitude. 6. If he is there then no words of sorrow 7. No attitude. 8. Smiling face. 9. Gentleman. 10. Deep & Beautiful thoughts!! @iamwahajali#HappyBirthdayWahajAli pic.twitter.com/5M5qHzWVBQ— ✨ нυмαяι ѕι∂✨ (@sidk24) November 30, 2022
The way i’ve never made an edit with as much love as i made this one.#HappyBirthdayWahajAliNovember 30, 2022
his versatility>>>#HappyBirthdayWahajAli pic.twitter.com/4feE6GZW5Q— hbd wajju (@adoringwadiha) November 30, 2022
On the work front, Wahaj Ali was recently seen in Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Team Muhafiz.
