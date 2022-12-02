Pakistani diplomat survives assassination bid in Kabul, guard wounded

PM Sehebaz condemns the gun attack on the Head of Mission in Afghanistan
05:47 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A security guard was injured when an assassination attempt was made on a Pakistani diplomat in a gun attack in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on Friday.

 Pakistan’s Head of Mission Ubaid Nizamani was strolling inside the embassy, which was closed due to holiday, when he was targeted.

His security guard managed to found the bid and suffered with bullet wounds. He has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Reports said that the Pakistani government has decided to call back its mission’s head and other staff from Kabul.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the assassination attempt on the Pakistani mission’s head in Kabul.

Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: “I strongly condemn dastardly assassination attempt on Pakistan’s Head of Mission, Kabul.

“Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of security guard. I demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act,” he wrote. 

PM Shehbas also held telephonic conversation with Nizamani and said that he is safe.

“I expressed solidarity of govt & people with him, while assuring full support & assistance to him & mission on all counts. I also conveyed prayers for swift recovery of brave security guard,” he wrote on twitter.

