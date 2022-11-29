Hina Rabbani Khar holds political consultations with Afghan Taliban leaders in Kabul

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar held political consultations with Taliban-led Afghan government’s top leaders on Tuesday, said the foreign office in a statement.

This is first visit by any woman minister to Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the war-torn country following the withdrawal of the US forces.

Khar is leading a delegation that includes Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq.

Foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Khar held meeting with Afghan government’s interim Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.

A range of bilateral issues of common interest including cooperation in education, health, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and socio-economic projects were discussed, she said.

Khar also held a meeting with Afghan Commerce Minister Hajji Nooruddin Azizi to discuss bilateral trade and economic relations.