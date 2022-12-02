Twitter wishes birthday to Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor

Former Army spokesman and the current Commander of XII Corps turns 55 today
06:39 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD - Former head of Pakistan Army spokesperson Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor turned 55 today (Dec 2) and wishes poured in on social media  for him.

Ghafoof is currently serving as Quetta Corps Commander since August last when his predecessor Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan. He has also served as the 20th Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Happy birthday dear @peaceforchange Many many happy returns of the day. May Allah keep you safe & bless you unconditionally. Wishing you all the best on this day. Arshad Sharif used to be the first to tweet about your birthday ????, i wish he was here on this day,” his fan wrote on Twitter.

