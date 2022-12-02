Twitter wishes birthday to Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor
Former Army spokesman and the current Commander of XII Corps turns 55 today
ISLAMABAD - Former head of Pakistan Army spokesperson Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor turned 55 today (Dec 2) and wishes poured in on social media for him.
Ghafoof is currently serving as Quetta Corps Commander since August last when his predecessor Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan. He has also served as the 20th Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
“Happy birthday dear @peaceforchange Many many happy returns of the day. May Allah keep you safe & bless you unconditionally. Wishing you all the best on this day. Arshad Sharif used to be the first to tweet about your birthday ????, i wish he was here on this day,” his fan wrote on Twitter.
Happy birthday dear @peaceforchange.— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) December 1, 2022
Many many happy returns of the day. May Allah keep you safe & bless you unconditionally. Wishing you all the best on this day. Arshad Sharif used to be the first to tweet about your birthday 💔, i wish he was here on this day. #HBDAsifGhafoor pic.twitter.com/efNkUHMzpW
Happy birthday Sir! @peaceforchange #HBDAsifGhafoor pic.twitter.com/v24rTiswOY— Aitzaz Warraich 🇵🇰 🇦🇪 (@AitzazWarraich1) December 1, 2022
Happy Birthday Sir @peaceforchange . Thank you so much for inspiring so many of us. pic.twitter.com/2EFXxRKRzV— Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) December 2, 2022
Happy Birthday Sir !@peaceforchange pic.twitter.com/ayLuXc1y03— Jaweria Zarmeen (@JaweriaZarmeen) December 1, 2022
Happy Birthday Sir Asif Ghafoor🎂😍— ManSoOr AnSari (@Mansooransari66) December 2, 2022
The One who tackled the most difficult Situations in a Best way. 💖
A perfect example of Public Relations...
One of My Always Favourite DG ISPR ❤
May You live Long & healthy.. Aameen.
#HBDAsifGhafoor pic.twitter.com/qnylIkknQX
