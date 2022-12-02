Pakistan set to launch first ever animal rights curriculum 
Web Desk
07:01 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Pakistan set to launch first ever animal rights curriculum 
Share

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Strategic Reforms Unit has just announced that a special curriculum designed to educate children on animal rights will be launched on December 9, prior to International Animal Rights Day.

It will be focused teach kids about the responsibility of keeping pets and treating stray animals with compassion.

Head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi shared an update on Twitter: “It’s almost time. On directions of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s first curriculum on animal rights will be launched on International Animal Rights Day. Will be sharing event details for online participation few days before the event,” he added.

Apart from pets, Sufi continued, students will also be taught about stray animals. “They need to understand that they cannot throw stones at stray dogs… even Islam teaches us to respect every living being and emphasises how animals should be protected.”

Animal rights are a matter of serious concern in Pakistan where zoo culture can be very toxic and stray animals are treated with little to no dignity. 

Animal rights could finally be finding their way ... 04:07 PM | 9 Feb, 2019

LAHORE -  A pet cat was killed by a woman in the premises of Darkhshan police station on 1st February. Faiq Jagirani, ...

More From This Category
Twitter wishes birthday to Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor
06:39 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Pakistani diplomat survives assassination bid in ...
05:47 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Top court in Punjab orders closures of schools ...
03:51 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Former US envoy Dr Asad Majeed appointed foreign ...
02:50 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz approves early retirement of Lt Gen ...
01:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Balochistan police arrest PTI Senator Azam Swati ...
12:35 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Birthday wishes pour in for Wahaj Ali
05:16 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr