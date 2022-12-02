Pakistan set to launch first ever animal rights curriculum 

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Strategic Reforms Unit has just announced that a special curriculum designed to educate children on animal rights will be launched on December 9, prior to International Animal Rights Day.

It will be focused teach kids about the responsibility of keeping pets and treating stray animals with compassion.

Head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi shared an update on Twitter: “It’s almost time. On directions of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s first curriculum on animal rights will be launched on International Animal Rights Day. Will be sharing event details for online participation few days before the event,” he added.

Apart from pets, Sufi continued, students will also be taught about stray animals. “They need to understand that they cannot throw stones at stray dogs… even Islam teaches us to respect every living being and emphasises how animals should be protected.”

Animal rights are a matter of serious concern in Pakistan where zoo culture can be very toxic and stray animals are treated with little to no dignity.