Sania Mirza shares more pictures with son amid divorce rumours

Prolific Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has a knack for sharing beautiful pictures of her family on social media handles.

Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has been in the news recently for her alleged divorce from Malik.

Earlier, the 36-year-old tennis player posted a picture with her son, Izhaan, suggesting that moments spent with him help her go through the hardest days.

The Indian tennis player recently posted another adorable picture with her young prince that quickly went viral across all social media platforms.

The mother-son duo looked uber cool in their athleisure attires where Mirza sported a bright neon look while Izhaan aced an all-black outfit.

“My ????????” wrote Mirza in the caption.

The post received a heartwarming response from her 10.5 million followers and thousands of likes from Instagram users within a couple of hours.

For the unversed, Mirza and Malik got married in April 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.