Sania Mirza shares more pictures with son amid divorce rumours
Share
Prolific Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has a knack for sharing beautiful pictures of her family on social media handles.
Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has been in the news recently for her alleged divorce from Malik.
Earlier, the 36-year-old tennis player posted a picture with her son, Izhaan, suggesting that moments spent with him help her go through the hardest days.
The Indian tennis player recently posted another adorable picture with her young prince that quickly went viral across all social media platforms.
The mother-son duo looked uber cool in their athleisure attires where Mirza sported a bright neon look while Izhaan aced an all-black outfit.
“My ????????” wrote Mirza in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
The post received a heartwarming response from her 10.5 million followers and thousands of likes from Instagram users within a couple of hours.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, Mirza and Malik got married in April 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.
Ayesha Omar reacts to being called a ... 10:51 AM | 1 Dec, 2022
Pakistani actor and model Ayesha Omar has responded to the criticism she received on social sites for being a ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Imran Khan calls for immediate release of 'ailing' Azam Swati09:08 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano-led Portugal face South Korea in Qatar08:52 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Saudi Arabia announces one-year rollover in $3billion deposits for ...08:15 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
-
- FIFA fanfest - Nora Fatehi receives backlash for 'disrespecting' ...04:49 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022