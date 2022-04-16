Pakistan summons Afghan chargé d’affaires, lodges protest over cross-border attack
Web Desk
08:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Pakistan summons Afghan chargé d’affaires, lodges protest over cross-border attack
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of the Foreign Affairs has summoned the Afghan charge d’affaires in the country’s federal capital to lodge a protest over the cross-border attack.

Expressing serious reservations over the rise in provocations from the Afghan border security forces, Islamabad strongly condemned such cross-border firing incidents and demanded strict action against concerned officials.

Authorities also asked the Kabul administration for enhancing the security measures in the border areas besides forming bilateral contacts more actively to evade these incidents.

Pakistan lodged the protest after several check posts were targeted in unprovoked shelling and firing from the Afghan side on April 14 that was continued for hours. Nearly 35 shells had been fired from Afghanistan in the cross-border attack.

On Friday, a total of eight Pakistani troops were martyred after terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Afghan border in North Waziristan.

Seven Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ... 08:51 PM | 15 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Seven troops of Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists ...

At least four terrorists were also killed as armed forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

More From This Category
PTI holds ‘strong power show’ in Karachi today
09:03 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Jemima Goldsmith reacts to planned protests ...
08:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Punjab Assembly elects Hamza Shehbaz as chief ...
06:58 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
PTI, PML-Q stage walkout amid chaos in Punjab ...
06:24 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
In phone call, PM Shehbaz and Saudi crown prince ...
05:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Pervaiz Elahi receives injuries as violence mars ...
05:26 PM | 16 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jemima Goldsmith reacts to planned protests outside her London residence
08:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr