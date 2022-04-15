Seven Pakistani soldiers martyred in North Waziristan ambush: ISPR

Four terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire near Pak-Afghan border
Web Desk
08:51 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Seven Pakistani soldiers martyred in North Waziristan ambush: ISPR
Source: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Seven troops of Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan district yesterday, according to the military's media wing.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today said that terrorists ambushed a military convoy near Pak-Afghan border in general area Isham, North Waziristan District. As the troops initiated a prompt response, they effectively engaged and killed four terrorists.

The soldiers who laid their lives for the defence of the motherland are Havaldar Tariq Yousaf (age 36 years, resident of Faisalabad), Sepoy Suleman Waqas (age 34 years, resident of Layyah), Sepoy Junaid Ali (age 26 years, resident of Layyah), Sepoy Ijaz Hussain (age 27 years, resident of Khairpur), Sepoy Waqar Ahmed (age 25 years, resident of Mirpur Khas), Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Ameer (age 24 years, resident of Chakwal), and Sepoy Arshad Ali (age 23 years, resident of Sohbatpur). 

"[A] Clearance operation in the area is underway to eliminate any terrorists," the ISPR statement further said.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.

Pakistani soldier martyred in North Waziristan ... 10:25 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire between security forces and ...

Last night, another soldier -- 28-year-old Sepoy Asmatullah Khan -- was martyred during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the same area.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz rejects increase in prices of ...
09:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Amir of Qatar greets Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz on ...
09:20 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Hamza Shahbaz or Pervaiz Elahi: Who will be the ...
08:29 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Shahzad Saleem appointed DG NAB Lahore
07:47 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Bilquis Edhi, 74, passes away in Karachi
06:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling foreign ...
03:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Wasim Akram slams trolls for mocking his swimming pool video
05:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr