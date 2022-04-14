Pakistani soldier martyred in North Waziristan ambush
Web Desk
10:25 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Pakistani soldier martyred in North Waziristan ambush
Source: File photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan district, the military in a statement on Thursday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a fire exchange took place between Pakistan army soldiers and terrorists in the general area Isham, North Waziristan District on April 13.

During the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Asmatullah Khan, a 28-year-old troop who hailed from Mianwali, embraced martyrdom after having fought gallantly.

A clearance operation is being carried out in the area to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, ISPR said.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Pakistan Army officer, soldier martyred, two ... 09:41 PM | 12 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army major and a soldier were martyred during an exchange of fire between the security ...

The recent event comes days after a Pakistan Army major and a soldier were martyred during an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in the South Waziristan District.

More From This Category
PML-N's Salman Rafique, Hafiz Nauman arrested ...
09:51 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
German Chancellor Scholz greets Shehbaz Sharif, ...
09:28 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Azerbaijan President Aliyev congratulates ...
08:49 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigns amid political ...
07:12 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
US never asked Pakistan for military bases, says ...
06:31 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Pakistanis in UAE, Turkey warned against protests ...
05:56 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat now talks about ‘benefits’ of marrying young girls
06:44 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr