Pakistan Army officer, soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Waziristan gun battle: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army major and a soldier were martyred during an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in the general area of Angoor Adda, South Waziristan District, the military media wing said Tuesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said the Major Shujaat Hussain, 30, and 27-year-old Sepoy Imran Khan embraced martyrdom in an exchange of firing with terrorists.

Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and two terrorists were killed while forces also recovered arms and ammunition.

The slain militants were involved in terrorist attacks on the security forces. Soon after the gun battles, security forces rushed to the area for the clearance operation.

Paying tribute to Pakistan Army personnel, the military media wing said such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve.