Four soldiers martyred as terrorists’ bid to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan foiled

RAWALPINDI – Four soldiers were martyred while blocking an attempt of a group of terrorists to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the terrorists had “attempted to infiltrate” Pakistan from Afghanistan on the midnight of March 23-24 in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district.

“Due to alertness and timely response of the troops, the infiltration attempt was foiled. Terrorists retaliated with fire which was reciprocated in a befitting manner,” said the military’s media wing.

The terrorists, after failing to infiltrate Pakistan, escaped from the scene. And as per intelligence reports, they "suffered heavy casualties”.

The four soldiers martyred during the exchange of fire include 34-year-old Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam of Ghizer in Gilgit Baltistan, 25-year-old Sepoy Sajjid Inayat resident of Sheikhupura, 32-year-old Sepoy Maqbool Hayat, resident of Ghizer in Gilgit Baltistan, and 22-year-old Sepoy Sajjid Ali resident of Skardu.

“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” vowed the ISPR.