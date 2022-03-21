Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Bajaur gun battle

Three civilians were also martyred amid the firing
Web Desk
10:40 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Bajaur gun battle
Share

MALAKAND – At least four terrorists were killed and two soldiers embraced martyrdom in a clash that occurred after terrorists opened fire in Bajaur, the military media wing said Monday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said terrorists resorted to firing on the security forces in Bloro, Bajaur district. Pakistani soldiers initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

During intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar lshtiaq and Sepoy Kamran embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly. Three innocent civilians have also embraced shahadat due to the terrorists’ firing.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, ISPR added.

Two FC soldiers martyred in Peshawar blast 04:15 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR – At least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and several others injured in an explosion on ...

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent citizens further strengthen our resolve.

More From This Category
PTI changes Islamabad rally venue from D-Chowk
11:17 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Azerbaijan’s defence minister calls on PM Imran ...
09:51 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Pakistan Army Chief, Egyptian FM discuss regional ...
09:28 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Xi 'shocked', Imran sad over China plane crash
08:12 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Saudi, Chinese FMs land in Pakistan to attend OIC ...
07:44 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Prisoners in Punjab granted 90-day remission on ...
07:28 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's latest video wins hearts
07:00 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr