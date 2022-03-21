Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Bajaur gun battle

MALAKAND – At least four terrorists were killed and two soldiers embraced martyrdom in a clash that occurred after terrorists opened fire in Bajaur, the military media wing said Monday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said terrorists resorted to firing on the security forces in Bloro, Bajaur district. Pakistani soldiers initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

During intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar lshtiaq and Sepoy Kamran embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly. Three innocent civilians have also embraced shahadat due to the terrorists’ firing.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, ISPR added.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent citizens further strengthen our resolve.