Shehbaz Sharif stretches work hours at public offices, scraps two weekly offs
ISLAMABAD – Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif changed the work hours of public offices on Tuesday, his first day in office after being sworn in as chief executive of the country.
Under the new federal government, the administration has changed the Ramadan office timings from 10am to 8am.
The revised timings have been implemented with immediate effect, says a notification issued by the Establishment Division on Tuesday.
Soon after taking the charge of his office, Sharif scrapped two weekly offs. Sharif, 70, also sent officials of the Prime Minister's Office into panic as he arrived early in the morning and many members of the staff arrived later.
The officers and other employees of the PM Office reportedly rushed to work to avoid being sacked.
In his first speech in the National Assembly as premier, Sharif raised the minimum wage of government employees to Rs25,000. He announced 10 percent increment for all employees earning less than Rs100,0000 per month, but this decision was reportedly reversed in the evening.
