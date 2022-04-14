Alizeh Shah's physical transformation leaves fans shocked

Rising star Alizeh Shah is undoubtedly blessed with beauty and talent.

The stunner often enchants her fans by posting pictures and videos of herself on her social media handles.

The Ehd e Wafa star has revamped her appearance by following a strict fitness regime that is making waves on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old stunner dropped some snaps and needless to say, her transformation has left fans stunned as she has shed a lot of weight.

However, keyboard warriors continued to troll and mock the young star. Demeaning comments poured under the post over her weight loss.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.