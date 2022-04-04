Alizeh Shah trolled for using excessive beauty filters
Share
Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has been more visible than any other celebrity given the fact that the moral brigade is always on her case.
Even though the 21-year-old star has quickly created her mark, the haters and trollers continue to mock her pictures and wardrobe choices.
This time around, the Ehd e Wafa star was subjected to backlash as her obsession with beauty filters outraged the public.
View this post on Instagram
Keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section to express their two cents. Trolls made sarcastic attacks and directed unsolicited opinions toward Alizeh.
On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.
Alizeh Shah’s new bold video with makeup artist ... 04:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to prominence with ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan to tour Netherlands for ODI series in July this year06:13 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
-
- Supreme Court adjourns hearing on deputy speaker's ruling till ...05:37 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Alizeh Shah trolled for using excessive beauty filters05:20 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022