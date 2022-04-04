Alizeh Shah trolled for using excessive beauty filters

Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has been more visible than any other celebrity given the fact that the moral brigade is always on her case.

Even though the 21-year-old star has quickly created her mark, the haters and trollers continue to mock her pictures and wardrobe choices.

This time around, the Ehd e Wafa star was subjected to backlash as her obsession with beauty filters outraged the public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section to express their two cents. Trolls made sarcastic attacks and directed unsolicited opinions toward Alizeh.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.