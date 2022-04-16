FAKE NEWS: Fact-check shows Imran Khan not using Malik Riaz’s private jet
Web Desk
10:30 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
FAKE NEWS: Fact-check shows Imran Khan not using Malik Riaz’s private jet
Source: Photo courtesy Twitter
KARACHI — Social media is abuzz with posts that former prime minister Imran Khan flew to the seaside metropolis by a private jet owned by real estate tycoon, Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz.

As the the fake news that Khan is using a private jet owned by Bahria Town spread on the social media, Malik Riaz's name started trending on Twitter. 

However, Bahria Town sources dismissed these social media posts as fake news and said their private jet had been in the UAE since April 8.

Another thing that vindicates Bahria Town sources’ claim is that Malik Riaz’s plane has a Bahria Town logo, but the one in Khan’s use does not have a Bahria Town logo. 

It is said the jet in Khan’s use was previously owned by the Hashoo Group and later it was sold to a broker. 

The aircraft, Beechcraft B200GT King Air 250, was used by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is set to address a much-anticipated public gathering at Karachi's Bagh-i-Jinnah on Saturday. 

In the past, Khan used private jets of now estranged PTI lawmakers Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan.

