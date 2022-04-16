FAKE NEWS: Fact-check shows Imran Khan not using Malik Riaz’s private jet
KARACHI — Social media is abuzz with posts that former prime minister Imran Khan flew to the seaside metropolis by a private jet owned by real estate tycoon, Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz.
As the the fake news that Khan is using a private jet owned by Bahria Town spread on the social media, Malik Riaz's name started trending on Twitter.
However, Bahria Town sources dismissed these social media posts as fake news and said their private jet had been in the UAE since April 8.
Another thing that vindicates Bahria Town sources’ claim is that Malik Riaz’s plane has a Bahria Town logo, but the one in Khan’s use does not have a Bahria Town logo.
It is said the jet in Khan’s use was previously owned by the Hashoo Group and later it was sold to a broker.
If this is photo from today then it is Private jet previously owned by Hashoo group but later sold to a broker.— Imported Hakoomat Na-Manzoor (@suny_why) April 16, 2022
Malik Riaz jet is in Dubai since 8 April.
Imported Government should stop spreading fake propoganda about it .#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/MDrCAJpLUM
The aircraft, Beechcraft B200GT King Air 250, was used by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is set to address a much-anticipated public gathering at Karachi's Bagh-i-Jinnah on Saturday.
In the past, Khan used private jets of now estranged PTI lawmakers Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan.
