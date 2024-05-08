Security forces kill 6 terrorist in two separate operations in KP

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed six terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan district on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, five terrorists were killed by security forces.
In another fire exchange in North Waziristan District, security officials effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which another Terrorist Inam Ullah was killed.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.
Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
