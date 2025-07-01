Teacher dies of heart attack during lecture at Lahore school; video goes viral

LAHORE – In a tragic incident, a schoolteacher in Lahore passed away from a sudden heart attack during a lecture at a private school. The heartbreaking moment has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, Niaz Ahmed was conducting a training session for teachers when he suddenly collapsed due to chest pain. Within just four seconds, he lost his life.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

The lecture was being recorded at the time, and the footage has since circulated widely online.

Social media users expressed deep sorrow over the untimely death of the young educator.

Niaz Ahmed was 36 years old and taught Urdu to middle-grade students.

 

