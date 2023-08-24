Search

Pakistan

More than 16 killed as River Sutlej sees high-level flood

Web Desk 10:39 PM | 24 Aug, 2023
Sutlej flood
Source: File Photo

BAHAWALNAGAR – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Thursday that a high-level flood with over 136,000 cusecs of water was passing through Sulemanki Headworks on the River Sutlej in Punjab's Okara district.

Sulemanki Headworks in eastern Punjab typically floods at a level of 50,000 cusecs.

As many as 81,136 people were evacuated and 148,284 were moved to safe areas between July 9 and August 23 in 22 flood-affected districts of the province, according to government statistics.

According to Rescue 1122, a significant flood in riverine areas caused 36 injuries and 16 fatalities.

Following the discharge of 171,797 cusecs of water by India on August 14, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a warning of medium to high flood in the River Ravi on August 15.

The NDMA has warned all the relevant authorities to take precautions to prevent any fatalities and damage to both private and public property.

The PDMA noted in a statement today that monsoon rains were projected to last until August 27 and that they were anticipated in the upper reaches of all significant rivers.

The River Sutlej is still flooding, according to the PDMA, and there's a chance the water level may rise if it rains more.

At Ganda Singh, there is a "moderate flood" with 115,000 cusecs of water passing through.

The mild flood at Islam Headworks was also reported by PDMA. At least "94,223 gallons of water is entering this area, and 93,123 gallons leaving."

The Rasool Barrage on the Jhelum River had also seen a rise in water levels, according to the statement.

"The Indus River near Tarbela is experiencing a low-level flood. The dams at Mangala and Tarbela are completely filled. Other rivers are flowing normally, it was said.

Several Punjab villages submerged in wake of massive flooding in River Sutlej

The announcement included comments made by Imran Qureshi, director general of the PDMA. In light of the flood warning, Qureshi said the administration was on "high alert" and taking action to prepare the population for any situation.

According to Qureshi, the district government should make sure that swimming in waterways is prohibited.

After rainfall in the catchments earlier today, the PDMA and Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a warning that the water level in the Sutlej River might rise further during the next 24 hours.

