Several Punjab villages submerged in wake of massive flooding in River Sutlej

PAKPATTAN – Nearly a year after catastrophic floods in Pakistan, some regions again witnessed huge deluge as swathes are inundated, and local residents have been forced from their homes after India released floodwater.

Pakistan Army and other state institutions continued rescue operation as the Sutlej River surged to alarming high levels at Ganda Singh Wala Barrage over the weekend, and evacuation of families from more than 70 villages in Kasur and Chunian is underway.

Media reports suggest that flooding in River Sutlej has wreaked havoc and several protective dykes have been broken, resulting in submerged villages.

Badly affected locals and authorities are trying to stop floodwater and save more villages a vast area of farmland with standing crops has submerged in the water. Some of the worst affected areas include Shahoo Baloch, Baqarki, Mari Amb, Kot Bakhsha, and Bheni Noor Jahanian.

River Sutlej witnessed worst flooding in nearly three years as high flood at Sulemanki Headworks, with 1,46,271 cusecs inflow and outflow. The river has also been in high flood at Head Ganda Singh with 1,82,188 cusecs outflow.

Meanwhile, local authorities have advised the masses to evacuate to relief camps or other safer places to avoid hazards. People were also warned to evacuate their cattle immediately from the area.

Punjab PDMA said that the Office of the Indian Commissioner for Indus Water Treaty warned that Harike and Ferozepur Headworks in India have entered into the flood regime.