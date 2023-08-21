USD to PKR: Rupee sees minor gains against dollar in interbank

KARACHI- Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal gains against US dollar during the opening hours of trading on the first working day.

During the intra-bank trading, the rupee moved up by 0.03 and was quoted at 295.75.

Last week, the local currency saw a back to back blows and plunged to 295.78 against the greenback, its lowest since May 11.

The embattled rupee is likely to remain under pressure against dollar in the coming days amid huge demand for foreign currency, primarily driven by the need to clear backlog consignments as the government ended all import curbs.

More to follow...