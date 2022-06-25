SBP denies issuing any design of Rs75 banknote

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it had not issue any design of a commemorative Rs75 currency note in connection with the 75th Independence Day.

The statement from the central bank comes as a design of Rs75 banknote went viral on social media, with users claiming that it had been finalised by SBP.

Taking to Twitter, SBP has termed all the designs fake.

#SBP clarifies that the design circulating on various social media platforms regarding commemorative banknote to be issued on the 75th independence day of Pakistan is Fake. pic.twitter.com/kI38Xs0RTN — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) June 24, 2022

“SBP clarifies that the design circulating on various social media platforms regarding commemorative banknote to be issued on the 75th independence day of Pakistan is Fake,” read the official statement.