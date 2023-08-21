Back to school: Educational institutions reopen in Punjab after summer vacations

LAHORE – Educational institutions reopened in Punjab as schools and colleges throughout the province have started activities with the resumption of classes following the two-month summer break.

Students are happy as they reunited with their friends and classmates after months-long break. Children eagerly returned to school, and are excited about new classes.

Attendance of juniors was recorded low in the schools on the very first day after vacation.

All the schools remained closed across Punjab from June 6 to August 20 due to summer vacation.

Meanwhile, the availability of textbooks remains an issue, as curriculum books are not yet available in the market.

Summer vacations in Punjab occur during the months of May and June when schools and colleges have their annual break as the region experiences hot and dry weather during the summer months, with temperatures often reaching high levels.